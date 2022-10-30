WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

627 PM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...COOL, WET AND WINDY WEATHER THIS WEEK...

There will be two Pacific fronts that will bring wet and windy

conditions to eastern Washington and eastern Oregon this week.

Precipitation currently over western Washington and northwest

Oregon will spread east of the Cascades on Monday, mainly during

the evening and overnight hours. On Tuesday, the bulk of the

precipitation will reside over Oregon and far southeast

Washington. There will also be breezy winds accompanying the

front. Cold air will lower snow levels Tuesday afternoon and

Tuesday night, and elevations above 3000 feet will observe

scattered to numerous snow showers on Wednesday. The mountains

will likely receive several inches of new snow, and there is a 60

percent chance that elevations above 5000 feet of the Blue

Mountains and Wallowa Mountains will receive 3 to 6 inches of snow

with this event.

Cold and dry air Wednesday night will result in overnight

temperatures in the teens and 20s, and this will be the first

hard freeze of the season for many of the lower elevations. The

second front will arrive on Friday for another round of rain and

mountain snow as well as breezy to windy conditions that will

continue through the weekend.

If you're planning to travel across Washington and Oregon this

week, check the road conditions by referring to the Washington

and Oregon Department of Transportation web sites. Have a winter's

travel kit with you which includes blankets, cell phone chargers,

shovels, a working flashlight, gloves, and extra warm clothing.

