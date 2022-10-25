WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 235 PM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 4000 feet MSL. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, especially over Highway 204 and Interstate 84 over the crest of the Blue Mountains. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. of 5 to 8 inches in the OR Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the WA Cascades above 4000 feet MSL. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, especially over Santiam Pass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather