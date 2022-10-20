WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 21, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Washington State Department of Ecology

Relayed by National Weather Service Pendleton OR

325 PM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY...

The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality

Alert...in effect until noon PDT Friday.

A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the

region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to

reach unhealthy levels.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate

heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health

problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it

is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung

condition.

Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of

Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-

6000.

