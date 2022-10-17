WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

333 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE CONDITIONS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND...

A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a

strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds,

and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will

experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will

drop between 3000-4000 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A

cooling trend will continue through the remainder of the weekend,

with overnight lows reaching the freezing mark through Central

Oregon. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October

conditions.

