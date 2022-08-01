WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 312 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED... High temperatures have been lower than originally forecast, so the excessive heat warning has been cancelled. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather