WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Benton County in south central Washington...

Southeastern Yakima County in south central Washington...

* Until 1230 AM PDT.

* At 1143 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast

of Sunnyside, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Sunnyside, Grandview, Toppenish, Granger, Zillah, Mabton, Satus and

Buena.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather