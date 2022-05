WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

906 PM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have decreased across the region and are not expected to

restrengthen overnight. Therefore, will expire the advisories

early this evening.

