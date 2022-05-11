WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 359 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures will mainly be in the mid 30s with sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29 to 32 in the colder areas. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather