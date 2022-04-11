WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1047 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,

Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Travel will be

impacted on I-84 and OR-204.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

20 inches for the Simcoe Highlands and 5 to 10 inches for the

Ochoco-John Day Highlands. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Ochoco-

John Day Highlands.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel

will be impacted along I-90 and US-12 through White Pass as

well as Blewett Pass.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

The storm which brought snow is moving to the east, and

accumulating snow is no longer expected. Therefore the Winter

Weather Advisory will end at 11 AM PDT.

