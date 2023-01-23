WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to

20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to

23.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 14. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to

20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 14. Highs

in the 20s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17. Highs

in the 20s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 20s through sunrise.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 14. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

