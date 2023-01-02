WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ 365 FPUS56 KOTX 020733 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 1132 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 WAZ031-021200- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 1132 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ034-035-021200- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 1132 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 18 to 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and flurries. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and flurries. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ038-021200- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 1132 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 19 to 26. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 15 to 21. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ041-044-021200- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 1132 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Areas of fog. Lows 19 to 24. .MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ043-021200- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket 1132 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ047-021200- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 1132 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Areas of fog. Lows 19 to 23. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 17 to 21. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 18 to 22. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ048-021200- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 1132 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 18 to 23. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 15 to 21. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 22. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after midnight. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ049-021200- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 1132 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 13 to 22. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$