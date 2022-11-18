WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 17, 2022

417 FPUS56 KOTX 180733

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

WAZ031-181200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. Temperature rising into the in the lower 30s

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-181200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 18. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 16. Light wind, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 16. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

12 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the in the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ038-181200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 16.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 27. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-181200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 18.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Lows 13 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the in the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ043-181200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1132 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Lows 12 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ047-181200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 22.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high

mountain snow and freezing rain. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ048-181200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 28.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 30s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

WAZ049-181200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 17.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

