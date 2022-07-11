WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022

_____

202 FPUS56 KOTX 110927

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

WAZ031-112300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-112300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ038-112300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-112300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ043-112300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ047-112300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ048-112300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ049-112300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather