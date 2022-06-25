WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 24, 2022

119 FPUS56 KOTX 250909

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

WAZ031-252300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-252300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ038-252300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-252300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ043-252300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ047-252300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ048-252300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ049-252300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

