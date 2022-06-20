WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

228 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

228 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s, West wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

228 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

228 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

228 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

228 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

228 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

228 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

228 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

