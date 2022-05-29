WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022

_____

859 FPUS56 KOTX 290928

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

WAZ031-292300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers overnight. No high

mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-292300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ038-292300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-292300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-292300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ047-292300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow showers.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ048-292300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph, except northwest 10 to 20 mph in the mountains.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet, rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ049-292300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in

the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

