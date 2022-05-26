WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

_____

953 FPUS56 KOTX 260924

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

WAZ031-262300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

small hail, and heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s, West wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph,

except southwest 10 to 20 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-262300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

223 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ038-262300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-262300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

223 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-262300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ047-262300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

223 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ048-262300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

223 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, high

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ049-262300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

223 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, high

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

_____

