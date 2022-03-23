WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

567 FPUS56 KOTX 230928

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

WAZ031-232300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to

20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-232300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ038-232300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. In the

mountains, gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-232300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-232300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ047-232300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the

mountains, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,

except 40 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ048-232300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Snow level

3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph. In the mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ049-232300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of mountain

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph, except 35 mph in the

mountains. In the mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

$$

