WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

314 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

314 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 17. North wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

314 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 22. North wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

314 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

314 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 22. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

314 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 21. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

314 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

314 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow may

be heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

314 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

