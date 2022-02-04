WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

287 FPUS56 KOTX 041014

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

WAZ031-050000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and snow in the

evening, then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-050000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of flurries

in the morning, then a chance of rain and flurries in the

afternoon. Highs in the 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ038-050000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-050000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of flurries.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ043-050000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ047-050000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

213 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

flurries in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then mostly clear with a chance of flurries overnight.

Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Windy. North wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight, Gusts up to 40 mph. In the mountains, west

wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ048-050000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

213 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Breezy. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the

mountains, gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Little or no snow accumulation valleys

and 3 to 5 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph in the

mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ049-050000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

213 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 24. Windy. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

