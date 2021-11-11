WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

322 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

WAZ031-120000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

322 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight, Gusts up

to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ034-035-120000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

322 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ036-120000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

322 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

WAZ037-038-120000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

322 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then rain

overnight. Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ041-044-120000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

322 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three

quarters of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ043-120000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

322 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Not

as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ047-120000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

322 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow in the evening, then rain

overnight. No high mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters

of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ048-120000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

322 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain, freezing rain and high mountain snow

in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the afternoon.

High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

7000 feet. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow in the evening, then rain

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. No high mountain

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and high mountain snow

in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Moderate high mountain

snow accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ049-120000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

322 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 6000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and high

mountain snow likely. Light high mountain snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Moderate high

mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

