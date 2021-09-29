WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

233 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

233 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

233 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

233 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

233 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

233 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to

20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

233 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

233 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

233 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

