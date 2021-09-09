WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021 _____ 568 FPUS56 KOTX 090918 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 WAZ031-092300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ034-035-092300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s. $$ WAZ037-038-092300- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. .FRIDAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ041-044-092300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ043-092300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the 80s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ047>049-092300- Central Chelan County-Western Chelan County- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, Lake Wenatchee, Stevens Pass, Holden Village, Stehekin, Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather