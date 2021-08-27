WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 26, 2021

089 FPUS56 KOTX 270913

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

WAZ031-272300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-272300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-272300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. In the mountains, gusts up to

30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-272300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ042-272300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ043-272300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

