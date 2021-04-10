WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

953 FPUS56 KOTX 100913

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

WAZ031-102300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Haze in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-102300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

212 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Sunday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ035-102300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Sunday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Haze

and patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 19 to 24. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ037-038-102300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Sunday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-102300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Sunday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ042-102300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains,

west wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 19 to 25. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-102300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Sunday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

