WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

078 FPUS56 KOTX 180944

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

244 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

WAZ031-182300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

244 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ034-182300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

244 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ035-182300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

244 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ037-038-182300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

244 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ041-044-182300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

244 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ042-182300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

244 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of mountain snow showers overnight.

Mountain snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 5000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

WAZ043-182300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

244 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

