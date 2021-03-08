WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021 _____ 556 FPUS56 KOTX 081017 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 217 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 WAZ031-090000- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 217 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ034-090000- Moses Lake Area- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy 217 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ035-090000- Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 217 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ037-038-090000- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 217 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ041-044-090000- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 217 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ042-090000- East Slopes Northern Cascades- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, and Conconully 217 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s. $$ WAZ043-090000- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 217 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather