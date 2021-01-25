WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

490 FPUS56 KOTX 251048

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

247 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

WAZ031-260000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

247 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ034-260000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

247 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ035-260000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

247 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-260000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

247 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-260000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

247 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ042-260000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

247 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ043-260000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

247 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

$$

