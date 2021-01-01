WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

097 FPUS56 KOTX 011034

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

233 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

WAZ031-020000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

233 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-020000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

233 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or snow in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ035-020000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

233 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy dense

fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-020000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

233 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,

southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-020000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

233 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

3000 feet, lowering to 2000 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ042-020000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

233 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ043-020000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

233 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

