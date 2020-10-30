WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020
420 FPUS56 KOTX 300917
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
216 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
IDZ001-004-302300-
Northern Panhandle-Central Panhandle Mountains-
Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,
Priest River, Eastport, Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,
Wallace, and Mullan
216 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph
increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up
to 35 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of fog
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Highs in the
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WAZ032-302300-
Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy
216 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to
the southwest overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
WAZ031-302300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
216 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the
southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
WAZ034-035-302300-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
216 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 60s. Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
WAZ037-302300-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
216 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of fog
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
WAZ038-302300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
216 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
WAZ041-044-302300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
216 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Windy.
West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s
to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 40s to upper 50s.
WAZ042-302300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
216 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain
snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of high
mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. In the
mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, mountain
snow and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
WAZ043-302300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
216 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s
to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper
40s to upper 50s.
