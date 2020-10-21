WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

231 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

231 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon, Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 15.

Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. Highs

in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

231 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

231 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Colder. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

231 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 19 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

17 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 17.

Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

231 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 19 to

27. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Colder. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

231 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Colder.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to upper 30s. Lows 16 to 26.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

231 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

231 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the

morning. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Colder. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 17 to 27.

