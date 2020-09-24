WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to

30 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Windy. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains,

southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the evening, becoming light. In the mountains, southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light. In the mountains, southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

