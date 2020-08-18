WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

600 FPUS56 KOTX 180922

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

221 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

WAZ031-182300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

221 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ033-036-182300-

Washington Palouse-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport,

and Rockford

221 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ034-182300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

221 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ035-182300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

221 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ037-182300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

221 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot. Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ038-182300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

221 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-182300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

221 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in

the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ042-182300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

221 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ043-182300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

221 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

