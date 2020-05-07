WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

096 FPUS56 KOTX 070916

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

WAZ031-072300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-072300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

$$

WAZ038-072300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-072300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ042-072300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ043-072300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

