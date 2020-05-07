WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
_____
096 FPUS56 KOTX 070916
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
WAZ031-072300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
WAZ034-035-072300-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
$$
WAZ038-072300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in
the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
WAZ041-044-072300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.
$$
WAZ042-072300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
WAZ043-072300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
216 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather