WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

