WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020
_____
749 FPUS56 KOTX 090904
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
204 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
WAZ031-092345-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
204 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ034-035-092345-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
204 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light wind,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind, becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
$$
WAZ038-092345-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
204 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 16 to 22. Highs in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-092345-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
204 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ042-092345-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
204 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
$$
WAZ043-092345-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
204 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light
snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
_____
