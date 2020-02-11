WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

168 FPUS56 KOTX 111037

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

237 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

WAZ031-120030-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

237 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-120030-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

237 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-120030-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

237 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance of flurries in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-120030-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

237 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ042-120030-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

237 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-120030-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

237 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather