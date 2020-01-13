WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

836 FPUS56 KOTX 131058

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

258 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

WAZ031-132300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

258 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the morning, becoming light. In the mountains, west wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 17 to 19.

Gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 15. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

19 to 21.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ033-132300-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

258 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 14 to

18. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 14. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

17 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

18 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-132300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

258 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning, mainly east of Creston. Highs in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 7 to 14. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 17 to 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings 6 below to 6 above

zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 4 to 13. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 18. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

13 to 17.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ036-132300-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

258 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 8 to 12. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 16 to 19. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 4 to 8. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 19 to 23. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings 11 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 13 to 15. Highs in the 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 13 to 17. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ037-132300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

258 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 1 below to 8 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

13 to 17.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows zero to 4 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 17 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 9 to 13.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

12 to 16.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

18 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

$$

WAZ038-132300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

258 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 15 to 22. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the morning, becoming light. In the mountains,

northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow overnight. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 16.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to

3 above zero. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

7 to 13.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 11 to 15. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

16 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-132300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

258 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 22. Breezy. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow overnight. Lows 1 to 6. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 11 to 17. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 8.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 15 to 19. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 11 to 13. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 14. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

17 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ042-132300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

258 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 22. Breezy. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 10 to 17.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows zero to 7 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Highs 14 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 8 to 12. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 16. Highs in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

$$

WAZ043-132300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

258 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Highs 13 to 18. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 14 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 below to 4 above

zero. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 9 to 13. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 5.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 15 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 9 to 13. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 13 to 15. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

18 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

