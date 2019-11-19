WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019

_____

790 FPUS56 KOTX 191044

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

244 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

WAZ031-200030-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

244 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph, except west 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the mountains. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level

5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, north wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-200030-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

244 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ038-200030-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

244 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain and mountain

snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph, except north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. In the

mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-200030-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

244 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ042-200030-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

244 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. In the mountains, northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-200030-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

244 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

_____

