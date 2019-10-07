WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019
_____
222 FPUS56 KOTX 071018
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
WAZ031-080000-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers, high mountain snow showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy.
West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ033-036-080000-
Washington Palouse-Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,
Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport,
and Rockford
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-080000-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny. Isolated rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest
wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. West
wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. North wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-080000-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the
mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30
mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph,
except northwest 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ041-080000-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny. Isolated rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15
mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph overnight,
Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-080000-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then
widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
In the mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of
an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and
high mountain snow showers overnight. High mountain snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows
in the 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 25 mph overnight, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing
to 35 mph overnight. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the 50s.
$$
WAZ043-080000-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
$$
WAZ044-080000-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Windy. West wind
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows around 30. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather