WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ 906 FPUS56 KSEW 171048 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-180000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 48 43 47 \/ 40 90 100 $$ WAZ559-180000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 45 41 45 \/ 50 90 100 $$ WAZ507-180000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 48 43 47 \/ 40 90 100 Everett 47 42 45 \/ 30 90 100 $$ WAZ509-180000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 49 42 48 \/ 40 90 100 Tacoma 48 42 47 \/ 50 90 100 $$ WAZ556-180000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 49 43 48 \/ 40 90 100 $$ WAZ555-180000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 48 41 47 \/ 60 90 100 Enumclaw 47 40 46 \/ 40 80 100 North Bend 48 40 47 \/ 50 80 100 $$ WAZ503-180000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 48 42 48 \/ 70 90 100 Sumas 45 40 45 \/ 70 90 100 $$ WAZ506-180000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 48 42 49 \/ 60 90 100 Mount Vernon 48 43 48 \/ 50 90 90 $$ WAZ001-180000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 48 41 49 \/ 60 90 100 Eastsound 47 43 47 \/ 80 90 100 $$ WAZ510-180000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 42 49 \/ 50 80 100 Port Townsend 48 41 47 \/ 40 80 100 $$ WAZ511-180000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 47 40 45 \/ 70 100 100 $$ WAZ504-180000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 47 41 47 \/ 50 90 100 Olympia 47 40 46 \/ 60 90 100 $$ WAZ512-180000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Cloudy with rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ WAZ514-180000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 48 38 47 \/ 60 90 100 Sequim 49 38 47 \/ 50 90 100 $$ WAZ515-180000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 46 41 45 \/ 80 100 90 $$ WAZ517-180000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Cloudy with rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 49 44 48 \/ 90 100 100 $$ WAZ516-180000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 48 41 48 \/ 90 100 90 $$ WAZ513-180000- Olympics- 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. Rain and snow. A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning. A chance of freezing rain through the day. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times late in the morning. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to 7 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 30 27 30 \/ 60 90 90 $$ WAZ567-180000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow through the day. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 11 inches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 33 31 34 \/ 40 80 90 $$ WAZ568-180000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow through the day. A slight chance of light freezing rain late in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 29 32 \/ 50 70 100 Stevens Pass 31 26 30 \/ 30 70 90 $$ WAZ569-180000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 248 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening. A slight chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 10 inches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. $$