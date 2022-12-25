WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ 627 FPUS56 KSEW 250757 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for the rest of tonight, Christmas Day, Sunday night, and Monday. WAZ558-251200- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 43 51 47 53 \/ 50 80 80 90 $$ WAZ559-251200- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 41 48 46 52 \/ 40 90 90 100 $$ WAZ507-251200- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 44 51 47 52 \/ 40 70 80 90 Everett 43 49 46 51 \/ 40 70 80 90 $$ WAZ509-251200- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 42 54 48 56 \/ 40 70 70 90 Tacoma 41 54 48 55 \/ 40 80 80 90 $$ WAZ556-251200- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 43 52 48 54 \/ 50 70 80 90 $$ WAZ555-251200- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 43 52 46 52 \/ 60 80 80 100 Enumclaw 41 52 46 53 \/ 50 70 70 100 North Bend 40 51 45 52 \/ 60 70 70 100 $$ WAZ503-251200- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 40 51 44 53 \/ 40 80 80 90 Sumas 39 48 43 52 \/ 50 80 80 90 $$ WAZ506-251200- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 42 52 46 54 \/ 40 70 70 80 Mount Vernon 43 53 48 54 \/ 40 70 70 90 $$ WAZ001-251200- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 41 51 44 53 \/ 30 80 70 80 Eastsound 42 49 45 51 \/ 40 80 80 90 $$ WAZ510-251200- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 43 52 46 54 \/ 30 70 70 80 Port Townsend 41 51 45 52 \/ 30 70 70 80 $$ WAZ511-251200- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 39 50 45 52 \/ 50 90 90 100 $$ WAZ504-251200- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 41 54 48 54 \/ 40 80 80 90 Olympia 41 53 47 54 \/ 40 80 80 100 $$ WAZ512-251200- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-251200- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Light wind. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 40 51 43 54 \/ 40 80 80 90 Sequim 39 52 43 54 \/ 30 70 70 80 $$ WAZ515-251200- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 42 50 46 52 \/ 50 90 90 90 $$ WAZ517-251200- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 47 55 50 54 \/ 40 90 90 90 $$ WAZ516-251200- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 43 54 47 53 \/ 40 90 90 90 $$ WAZ513-251200- Olympics- 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 32 40 33 39 \/ 30 80 90 90 $$ WAZ567-251200- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 33 42 38 41 \/ 70 80 90 100 $$ WAZ568-251200- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. New ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Light wind in the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 29 38 35 39 \/ 60 70 70 100 Stevens Pass 29 36 33 36 \/ 60 70 70 100 $$ WAZ569-251200- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. $$