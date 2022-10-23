WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

601 FPUS56 KSEW 230941

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 45 56 / 90 90

$$

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 42 57 / 90 90

$$

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A

chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 46 55 / 90 90

Everett 53 46 54 / 90 90

$$

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 45 55 / 90 90

Tacoma 54 44 55 / 90 90

$$

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A

chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 46 55 / 90 90

$$

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 40 51 / 90 100

Enumclaw 52 39 52 / 90 90

North Bend 54 38 54 / 90 100

$$

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 43 56 / 100 80

Sumas 54 40 54 / 100 90

$$

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 57 45 59 / 100 80

Mount Vernon 54 43 55 / 100 80

$$

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 43 63 / 100 80

Eastsound 54 47 56 / 100 80

$$

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 43 56 / 100 80

Port Townsend 57 41 58 / 100 80

$$

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. North

part, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 41 58 / 100 90

$$

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 39 57 / 90 90

Olympia 56 41 57 / 90 90

$$

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in

the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 42 57 / 10 100 80

Sequim 57 40 59 / 100 80

$$

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 46 54 / 10 100 80

$$

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 49 56 / 10 100 90

$$

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with rain at times in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 44 59 / 10 100 80

$$

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain. Snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 34 40 / 10 100 80

$$

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 9 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 33 37 / 100 100

$$

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the evening.

A chance of rain and snow after midnight, then rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 43 31 42 / 80 90

Stevens Pass 39 32 37 / 80 90

$$

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Freezing

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow

level near 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Freezing

level near 5000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times late in the morning. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 6 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

$$

