WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

897 FPUS56 KSEW 030321

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-031100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph late in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 80 55 75 /

WAZ559-031100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph late in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 80 52 75 /

WAZ507-031100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 74 55 71 /

Everett 55 76 54 73 /

WAZ509-031100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 81 54 76 /

Tacoma 53 80 53 74 /

WAZ556-031100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 81 56 76 /

WAZ555-031100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 58 84 56 81 /

Enumclaw 55 81 54 77 /

North Bend 56 85 54 81 /

WAZ503-031100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 76 52 72 /

Sumas 54 83 54 77 /

WAZ506-031100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph late in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 72 52 70 /

Mount Vernon 53 78 52 74 /

WAZ001-031100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 73 48 68 /

Eastsound 55 68 54 66 /

WAZ510-031100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 67 49 65 /

Port Townsend 51 70 49 68 /

WAZ511-031100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 82 50 74 /

WAZ504-031100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph late in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 82 51 75 /

Olympia 50 81 48 74 /

WAZ512-031100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph late in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

WAZ514-031100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 71 51 68 /

Sequim 53 74 50 71 /

WAZ515-031100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 67 51 63 /

WAZ517-031100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. Highs

in the mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 68 54 63 / 10 10

WAZ516-031100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of fog

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Patchy drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 71 49 68 / 10 10

WAZ513-031100-

Olympics-

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 54 66 52 62 /

WAZ567-031100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 55 70 54 68 /

WAZ568-031100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Freezing level near 14000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Light wind

in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 76 49 74 /

Stevens Pass 52 73 50 71 /

WAZ569-031100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

820 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

