WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

341 FPUS56 KSEW 141009

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-142300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows near 60. West wind

around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 78 55 77 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-142300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 78 53 74 / 0 0 10

WAZ507-142300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 55 74 / 0 0 10

Everett 74 55 75 / 0 0 10

WAZ509-142300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 80 55 79 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 79 53 77 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-142300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows near 60. West wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 79 56 78 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-142300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 80 56 80 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 78 53 78 / 0 0 0

North Bend 81 55 80 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-142300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 72 56 73 / 0 0 10

Sumas 78 57 77 / 0 0 10

WAZ506-142300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 54 72 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 75 55 76 / 0 0 10

WAZ001-142300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 71 53 70 / 0 0 20

Eastsound 69 56 69 / 0 0 20

WAZ510-142300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 53 69 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 68 53 70 / 0 0 20

WAZ511-142300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 79 52 75 / 0 0 10

WAZ504-142300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 78 51 77 / 0 0 0

Olympia 79 50 77 / 0 0 10

WAZ512-142300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ514-142300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 54 69 / 0 10 20

Sequim 70 53 71 / 0 0 20

WAZ515-142300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 53 65 / 0 10 60

WAZ517-142300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 56 67 / 0 0 20

WAZ516-142300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers late in the morning. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 53 67 / 0 10 60

WAZ513-142300-

Olympics-

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 60 47 57 / 0 10 20

WAZ567-142300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Snow level near 10000 feet. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers, snow

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 65 48 63 / 0 0 10

WAZ568-142300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level

near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Snow level near 10500 feet. Freezing level near 13500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 74 47 72 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 71 47 69 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-142300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 9500 feet. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

