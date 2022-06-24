WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022

264 FPUS56 KSEW 240906

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-242300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 55 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-242300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 74 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-242300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 70 55 78 / 0 0 0

Everett 70 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-242300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 76 54 87 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 75 53 85 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-242300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 75 55 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-242300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight, Gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Near gaps in the terrain, gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 78 58 88 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 75 54 86 / 0 0 0

North Bend 77 56 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-242300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 54 80 / 0 0 0

Sumas 77 56 86 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-242300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 54 75 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 73 55 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-242300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 52 74 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 66 54 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-242300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 52 73 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 67 54 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-242300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph north part.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 78 52 86 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-242300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 76 53 87 / 0 0 0

Olympia 76 50 86 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-242300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-242300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 55 76 / 0 0 0

Sequim 72 56 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-242300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 53 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-242300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 72 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-242300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 72 51 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-242300-

Olympics-

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 56 46 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-242300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 61 47 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-242300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet. North

wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 67 48 75 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 63 45 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-242300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

$$

