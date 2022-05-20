WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022

194 FPUS56 KSEW 201049

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-202300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 63 45 67 / 0 0 10

WAZ559-202300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 42 67 / 10 10 0

WAZ507-202300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 60 45 63 / 0 0 0

Everett 59 44 63 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-202300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 64 43 69 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 63 42 68 / 10 10 0

WAZ556-202300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 45 68 / 0 0 10

WAZ555-202300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 45 68 / 10 10 10

Enumclaw 60 41 66 / 10 10 10

North Bend 63 43 68 / 0 0 10

WAZ503-202300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 43 65 / 0 0 0

Sumas 64 43 68 / 10 10 10

WAZ506-202300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 45 61 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 62 44 65 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-202300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 43 61 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 55 45 58 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-202300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 44 60 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 57 44 60 / 10 10 0

WAZ511-202300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 64 41 69 / 10 10 0

WAZ504-202300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light, Gusts

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light, Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 63 41 68 / 0 0 0

Olympia 64 40 68 / 10 10 0

WAZ512-202300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WAZ514-202300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

decreasing to light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 58 43 62 / 10 10 0

Sequim 59 43 63 / 10 10 0

WAZ515-202300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 43 60 / 10 10 0

WAZ517-202300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 45 63 / 10 10 0

WAZ516-202300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 41 60 / 10 10 0

WAZ513-202300-

Olympics-

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 31 46 / 10 10 0

WAZ567-202300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with scattered

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Freezing level near 5000 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 32 50 / 30 30 10

WAZ568-202300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers early in the afternoon.

Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 4500 feet in the

morning. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 33 55 / 20 20 30

Stevens Pass 46 33 49 / 30 30 30

WAZ569-202300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

348 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near

4500 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

