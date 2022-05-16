WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

_____

745 FPUS56 KSEW 161045

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 44 61 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 39 60 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 45 60 / 50 10 0

Everett 57 43 59 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 20 to

30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 41 64 / 40 0 0

Tacoma 60 39 62 / 40 0 0

$$

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 61 44 62 / 50 10 10

$$

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 44 63 / 90 10 0

Enumclaw 58 40 61 / 50 10 0

North Bend 61 42 63 / 60 10 0

$$

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 44 59 / 70 10 10

Sumas 57 43 60 / 60 10 10

$$

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 45 58 / 60 10 10

Mount Vernon 57 44 60 / 50 10 10

$$

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then numerous showers late in the morning. Isolated

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 42 57 / 60 10 10

Eastsound 54 43 54 / 70 10 10

$$

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 45 58 / 50 10 0

Port Townsend 55 43 55 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 38 61 / 50 0 10

$$

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 39 62 / 40 0 0

Olympia 60 37 62 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

numerous showers late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 56 41 56 / 60 0 10

Sequim 55 41 56 / 50 10 10

$$

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then widespread showers late in the morning. Isolated

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 41 54 / 80 10 10

$$

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

numerous showers late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 42 57 / 60 0 10

$$

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then numerous

showers late in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 39 55 / 60 10 10

$$

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 27 39 / 70 0 10

$$

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rain may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 29 42 / 80 10 0

$$

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near

50. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Light wind in the

passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 32 51 / 50 10 0

Stevens Pass 44 31 47 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

344 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather