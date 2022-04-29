WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022

176 FPUS56 KSEW 291023

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-292300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 48 58 / 10 90 90

$$

WAZ559-292300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 45 57 / 10 90 80

$$

WAZ507-292300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 59 47 57 / 10 70 80

Everett 58 46 57 / 10 60 80

$$

WAZ509-292300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 47 59 / 20 90 90

Tacoma 60 46 58 / 20 90 90

$$

WAZ556-292300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 48 58 / 10 80 80

$$

WAZ555-292300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 47 59 / 10 40 80

Enumclaw 59 45 55 / 10 90 90

North Bend 62 46 58 / 10 70 90

$$

WAZ503-292300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 46 58 / 0 60 70

Sumas 60 46 60 / 10 40 60

$$

WAZ506-292300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 46 57 / 10 60 70

Mount Vernon 60 47 59 / 10 50 70

$$

WAZ001-292300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 44 55 / 10 70 70

Eastsound 54 45 52 / 0 70 70

$$

WAZ510-292300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 46 56 / 10 60 70

Port Townsend 57 44 55 / 0 70 70

$$

WAZ511-292300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 44 58 / 20 100 80

$$

WAZ504-292300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 47 58 / 20 90 80

Olympia 60 45 58 / 20 90 80

$$

WAZ512-292300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming east

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-292300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 43 55 / 0 80 60

Sequim 57 43 55 / 0 80 60

$$

WAZ515-292300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 44 54 / 10 100 60

$$

WAZ517-292300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 48 56 / 20 90 70

$$

WAZ516-292300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 43 55 / 30 90 50

$$

WAZ513-292300-

Olympics-

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 31 36 / 10 90 60

$$

WAZ567-292300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 34 42 / 0 50 70

$$

WAZ568-292300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation. Freezing level

near 5000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 36 44 / 10 80 90

Stevens Pass 44 34 41 / 10 50 90

$$

WAZ569-292300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation. Freezing level

near 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation 1 to 8 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

$$

