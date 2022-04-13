WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 35 51 / 30 30 30

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. North wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.

Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 33 50 / 40 30 30

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 35 51 / 30 20 20

Everett 50 33 51 / 20 10 20

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 32 51 / 50 30 40

Tacoma 49 32 51 / 50 30 40

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 34 52 / 30 20 30

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until

late afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers late in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to

500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 32 52 / 20 10 40

Enumclaw 47 30 48 / 50 30 40

North Bend 50 32 51 / 30 20 30

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 34 51 / 20 10 10

Sumas 52 32 53 / 20 10 20

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 36 51 / 10 10 20

Mount Vernon 52 34 52 / 20 10 20

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near

50. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 36 50 / 20 10 20

Eastsound 47 36 47 / 10 10 20

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 50. East wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 35 50 / 20 10 20

Port Townsend 49 35 49 / 20 10 20

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 31 50 / 50 40 40

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely

through the day. Snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing

to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 31 49 / 80 40 40

Olympia 48 30 50 / 60 30 50

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing

to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. East wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 33 48 / 30 20 30

Sequim 48 32 48 / 20 20 20

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers

until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. East wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 35 48 / 40 30 40

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

A chance of rain showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 35 49 / 60 50 50

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 30 48 / 60 30 40

Olympics-

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers

through the day. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Freezing level near 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near

2000 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 19 29 / 50 20 50

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near sea level in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Freezing level near

1500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near

2000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 20 34 / 30 10 40

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers through the day.

A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Light wind in the

passes.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 21 36 / 40 20 40

Stevens Pass 29 18 32 / 50 20 30

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

247 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers late in the morning, then a

chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet

increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Freezing level

near 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 1500 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

